Dakota Bohn Joins Former College Teammates in Binghamton

June 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears announced on Wednesday, the signing of rookie defenseman, Dakota Bohn, to the 2023-24 active roster.

Bohn, a 6'3" left-handed defenseman, graduated from Adrian College this past spring. He played all four seasons, including the 2021 season, helping the Bulldogs to win the ACHA national championship. During his time in college, Bohn was able to tally 23 goals and 66 assists and in his senior year, lead the nation in points per game for all defensemen. Bohn was also selected as an ACHA All-American in his final year of college.

Last April, Dakota had the opportunity to represent the United States at the World Cup of University Hockey in Romania, where Team USA was able to claim the Gold Medal. Bohn recorded one goal and one assist during the tourney.

The former Bulldog will have some familiar faces around the locker room. Bohn becomes the 3rd member of the Adrian College Bulldogs to join the Black Bears, along with forwards Connor Smith and Brenden Stanko.

2023-24 season tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the 3rd floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to over 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.