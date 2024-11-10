Sports stats



Iowa Wolves

Daishen Nix Erupts for CAREER-HIGH 45 PTS, 10 REB & 8 AST in OT Win over Skyforce!

November 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video


Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from November 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central