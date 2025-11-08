Daishen Nix Erupted for CAREER-HIGH 45 PTS in Vipers' Season Opener!
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers YouTube Video
Check out the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Motor City Cruise Tip-off Fifth-Year Anniversary With Win Over Sioux Falls Skyforce - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Vipers Fall to Oklahoma City Blue in Season Opener - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Long Island Pulls Away Late to Defeat Go-Go in Season Opener - Long Island Nets
- Iowa Wolves Open Season with 137-124 Comeback Win Over Cleveland Charge - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Defeated in Season Opener - Cleveland Charge
- Birmingham Squadron Fall to Austin Spurs in Season Opener - Birmingham Squadron
- Osceola Magic Open Season with Decisive Win against Texas Legends - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Open Season with Victory over College Park - Raptors 905
- Gold Defeat Boom 130-124 in Season Opener - Grand Rapids Gold
- Swarm Rally to Defeat Celtics, 131-129 - Greensboro Swarm
- Maine Celtics Fall in OT in Season Opener - Maine Celtics
- Long Island Nets Finalize Broadcast Talent Team for 2025-26 Season - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Announce Opening Night Roster and 2025-26 Coaching Staff - Rip City Remix
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule on Chicago Sports Network - Windy City Bulls
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Valley Suns
- Vipers Finalize 2025-26 Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Charge Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Announce 2025-26 Basketball Staff - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Windy City Bulls
- Austin Spurs Tip off 20th Anniversary Season with Fan Fest Celebration this Sunday - Austin Spurs
- Memphis Hustle Finalize 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Locked and Loaded for the 2025-26 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.