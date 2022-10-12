'Dads to Show Halloweentown & Jurassic Park

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are thrilled to announce a Halloween weekend double feature presented by OrthoCarolina. The 'Dads will play Halloweentown (TV-G) at 6:30pm and the original Jurassic Park (PG-13) will follow at 9:30pm.

Guests can watch the movies from the field or in a suite. General admission tickets are available for the outfield for $5 and can be purchased in advance by calling our office at (828)322-3000 or in person at the event. A limited number of suites, which hold up to 15 guests, can be pre-purchased for $100. Fans wishing to rent a suite for both movies can do so for $175.

Separate tickets will be need for each film and gates for both will open 30 minutes prior to the start times.

Food add-ons can be preordered as well. The family pack includes 2 popcorns and 4 canned non-alcoholic drinks for $18. The mega family pack comes with 4 popcorns and 8 drinks for $36. The first base concession stand will be open for guests to purchase refreshments and snacks throughout the night. Snacks and drinks include hot dogs, popcorn, candy, soda, water, and alcohol. No outside food and beverages can be brought into the park.

Chairs will not be allowed on the grass, but blankets, pillows, and towels are permitted. The Crawdads ask that strollers remain on the warning track and not be used on the grass. For the health of the field, we also request that all bug spray be used on the concourse prior to entering the field. Fans can also watch from the seating bowl.

To pre-purchase tickets please call Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or email Daniel at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com.

