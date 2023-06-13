'Dads Stall Hot Rods in 2-1 Victory

Hickory, NC- The Crawdads defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 2-1 in the opening game of the six-game series.

The Crawdads took the lead in the second with a run. Cody Freeman hit a ground-rule double to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a fly out by Keyber Rodriguez. He scored on a wild pitch during the next at bat.

They added on another run in the third, with Geisel Cepeda singling and Maximo Acosta doubling him in.

Crawdads starter Dane Acker tossed four innings, allowing just one hit and walking two. After four starts this season, his ERA sits at 1.38 with 16 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched.

Bowling Green knocked a solo homerun in the fifth inning off Andy Rodriguez but still trailed 2-1.

Leury Tejada pitched three hitless innings before turning the ball over to Robby Ahlstrom for the ninth inning. Ahlstrom struck out the final batter of the game to record his second save of the season.

The series will continue tomorrow evening with a 7pm first pitch. It will be a Kids Win Wednesday by Arby's and a Tribute to North Carolina.

