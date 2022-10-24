'Dads Reveal Marvel-Inspired Logo

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads, in partnership with Marvel Entertainment and Minor League Baseball, revealed a new logo created by Marvel's artists that will be worn as part of an on-field look in 2023. The identity will take the field for a Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game on a to-be-announced date next summer.

Merchandise, including hats, tee shirts, sweatshirts, and novelty items, will go on sale on November 18th. Products will be available 24/7 online as well as in-person Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm. The full Marvel Defender's of the Diamond collection can be previewed here.

The on-field jerseys will be revealed at a later date.

The Crawdads are one of 96 MiLB teams that is participating in the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series.

MiLB and Marvel first introduced the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" three-year partnership last October, hinting at numerous opportunities to collaborate and co-create content for both sports and comic fans.

"The first phase of MiLB's groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's vice president of minor league business operations. "When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season."

All 96 participating MiLB teams will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond"-themed game in 2023 and 2024.

"Marvel, at its core, is built around telling amazing relatable stories and creating lasting experiences," said Brian Crosby, creative director, Marvel Themed Entertainment. "Over this past year, more than 750,000 fans of both Marvel and Minor League Baseball were able to experience the game in a whole new way with an all-ages friendly comic book about the Minor League Baseball players themselves teaming up with the Avengers to "Defend the Diamond" from an underworld invasion! Year two takes this collaboration to a whole new level, and we can't wait for fans to see their favorite Minor League team logos reimagined through the creative lens of Marvel artists. We hope fans will be able to celebrate and represent their favorite teams as never before."

Fans may visit www.MiLB.com/marvel to see all 96 Marvel-inspired logos and to learn more about MiLB and Marvel's multi-year partnership.

