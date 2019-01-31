'Dads Announce Groundhog Day Sale

January 31, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced plans for a Groundhog Day Sale to take place early next week. The details of the sale will be decided by whether or not the groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, sees his shadow this Saturday, February, 2nd.

According to the lore, if Punxsutawney Phil spots his shadow on Saturday, there will be six more weeks of winter. If the groundhog doesn't see his shadow, spring will arrive early.

If Phil sees his shadow, calling for a long winter, suites and party patios in April and May will be 15% off through Wednesday. A representative from the group will also get the chance to throw out a first pitch prior to the game.

If Phil doesn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring, on Saturday, the group will also receive five parking passes to their suite night and an autographed baseball (one per group) in addition to the 15% discount on suites and party patios in April and May and the chance to throw out a first pitch.

The sale will begin on Monday, February 4th at 9am and will run through Wednesday, February 6th. To take advantage of the Groundhog Day savings, call (828) 322-3000 or stop by the Crawdads front office.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 11th against the Kannapolis Intimidators. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.