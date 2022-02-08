'Dads Announce Giveaway Jersey Pack

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce a trio of jersey giveaways for the 2022 season. The first giveaway, sponsored by 3 Labs Property Inspection, will be on Saturday, April 16th and will be a replica of the new road jerseys the 'Dads are debuting this year. The second, will be a military themed jersey given away on Saturday, May 28th thanks to Pepsi. The final jersey giveaway is a patriotic themed jersey that will be given away on Saturday, July 2nd courtesy of Blue Ridge Transportation.

For fans looking to secure their jersey, a guaranteed giveaway pack is available. The plan will include a ticket to each of the 3 giveaway dates and a jersey in your requested size that is set aside for you regardless of what time you arrive to the game. Youth medium through adult 3XL sizes are available on a first come first serve basis. Plan holders that are not able to attend the game date can still pick up their jersey at a future game or from the front office Monday to Friday from 9-5pm.

Guaranteed jersey plans are $60 and can be purchased online, over the phone at (828) 322-3000, or in-person. Season ticket holders can purchase a guaranteed plan for $30 by emailing Kristen at kbuynar@hickorycrawdads.com.

The full promotional schedule will be released in mid-March. Single game tickets will go on sale at the Spring Fling on March 19th.

