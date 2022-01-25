'Dads Announce 2022 Post-Game Christian Concerts

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are thrilled to announce the post-game Christian Concert lineup for 2022. Love & The Outcome will play the first concert, presented by 106.9 The Light, following the Crawdads game on Saturday, May 14th and Ryan Stevenson will headline the second concert date, sponsored by The Billy Graham Library and 106.9 The Light, on Saturday, July 30th.

The Crawdads games on both dates will begin at 5pm with the concerts beginning immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Love & The Outcome is a husband, Chris Rademaker, and wife, Jodie King, duo that released their first album in 2013. They have toured across the US and Canada with artists such as Newsboys, Switchfoot, Lecrae, TobyMac, Jeremy Camp, and Francesca Battistelli. The duo has two studio albums, which have both spent time on the Top Christian Albums and the Top Heatseekers Albums charts for Billboard.

Ryan Stevenson's career started as a paramedic but after he co-wrote the number one and Grammy nominated single "Speak Life", he got the attention of TobyMac and was signed to a record deal with Gotee Records. His first recording, "Holding Nothing Back," was a top 25 single. His first full length album featured the number one radio single "Eye of the Storm". With three No. 1 singles (two as an artist and one as a co-writer), a GRAMMY® nomination, Billboard Music Award nomination, two K-LOVE Fan Awards nominations and a 2017 Dove Award plus major tour bills with the likes of TobyMac, Newsboys and Matt Maher, among others, Ryan has already distinguished himself as a rare talent whose unique perspective guides his honest lyrics and sonic sensibilities.

Suites, party patios, picnics, and group tickets are currently available for both concert dates. Individual tickets will go on sale at the annual Crawdads Spring Fling in March. Individual tickets will be $16 while the group rate (for 20 or more) is only $13. Tickets include admission for the Crawdads game and the post-game concert.

For more information about either concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the stadium from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

