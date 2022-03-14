'Dads Announce 2022 Daily Promotions

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce their daily promotions for the 2022 season.

Dollar Dog Tuesdays are returning for the 2022 season. Hot dogs are a dollar and dogs are welcome for just a dollar as well thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. Tuesdays will also offer $2 craft beer thanks to Lowes Foods.

Wednesdays will once again be Kids Win Wednesdays by Arby's. Kids 12 and under will get a free ticket, meal voucher, and voucher for speed pitch, the bounce house, and carousel. Wine Wednesdays will return with wine sampling and discounted wine courtesy of Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines.

It wouldn't be a Thursday at the ballpark without Thirsty Thursday presented by Focus News. Thirsty Thursday offers discounted beer and Pepsi products. Thursdays are also Peoples Bank Thursdays and Peoples Bank customers can show their cards at the ticket office to receive a discounted $6 ticket.

The Crawdads will shoot off fireworks following all 11 Friday night games in 2022 with the Fireworks Friday promotion. The 'Dads will also host their biggest show of the year after the July 3rd game courtesy of Mumy Financial and KICKS 103.3.

As part of the Super Saturdays, every Saturday game will feature a giveaway, post-game concert, or an appearance. The post-game concerts will be Love & The Outcome on Saturday, May 14th and Ryan Stevenson on Saturday, July 30th.

Sundays are Church Bulletin Sundays, presented by Catawba Shoe Store, at the ballpark. Fans can bring their church bulletin to the Mike Johnson's Hickory Toyota Ticket Office for a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will then donate $4 from that ticket back to the bulletin's respective church.

After Friday and Saturday games, the Crawdads will host a game of Launch-A-Ball presented by Haworth. During the game, fans purchase tennis balls that they can throw post-game at targets set up on the field to win prizes such as season tickets and party patios.

Following every game, kids can line up to run the bases thanks to Von Drehle!

Daily promotions do not apply on day games or July 3rd.

The full promotional schedule with theme nights and giveaways will be released tomorrow.

Single game tickets will go on sale online this Saturday at midnight. They will be available in person at the Spring Fling that day from 11am to 1pm at LP Frans Stadium.

