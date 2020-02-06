'Dads Announce 2020 Games Times

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have set the start times for all 70 of their 2020 home games.

As has become tradition in Hickory, the first half will feature an earlier first pitch for select days of the week. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday games will begin at 6:30 pm (all times EST) with Sunday games beginning at 3:00 pm throughout the first half, which ends June 21st.

Following the All Star break, all Monday - Saturday games will begin at 7:00 pm, while Sundays will have a 5:00 pm first pitch. Thursday and Friday night games are scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm throughout the season.

First half of the Season

Monday - Wednesday & Saturday: 6:30 pm

Thursday & Friday: 7:00 pm

Sunday: 3:00 pm

Second half of the Season

Monday - Saturday: 7:00 pm

Sunday: 5:00 pm

The Crawdads will hold two Saturday Christian Concerts with a special 5:00 pm first pitch on both dates. The concerts are scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd and Saturday, August 8th. Citizen Way will play the May 2nd date while the Rhett Walker Band will perform following the August 8th game.

The Crawdads will also have four day games in 2020, serving as Education/Senior Days and a Summer Camp Day.

Wed. April 22nd- 10:30 am

Wed. May 13th - 10:30 am

Thurs. May 28th- 10:30 am

Wed. June 17th - 12:00 pm A printable schedule can be found here

The 2020 season will begin on the road for the Crawdads. The 'Dads will first head to West Virginia for four games before heading to Charleston (South Carolina) to close out the road trip with a three game set. The first homestand will begin on Thursday, April 16th with a four-game series against the Lexington Legends followed by three games against the Columbia Fireflies. The Crawdads will also be home for Memorial Day and July 3rd this season. The schedule will also feature 10 Thirsty Thursdays and 12 Fireworks Fridays.

Tickets for groups and the hospitality areas are currently on sale. Individual tickets will go on sale on March 20th. For more information regarding the Crawdads schedule, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000.

