D Rutkowski Signs with Reading

October 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Defenseman Joe Rutkowski and the Reading Royals have come to terms on an ECHL contract for the Royals' 20th anniversary season, the club announced Friday. Reading initially acquired Rutkowski's rights in June from Rapid City to complete a prior future considerations trade. This is the third signing of the week for the Royals; forward Jackson Cressey agreed to a deal Monday and defenseman Mike Crocock inked Wednesday.

Rutkowski finished his collegiate career at Ferris State in 2019-20, depositing two goals and 12 points. Next, he agreed to his first professional contract with Rapid City for his first two games of professional experience.

The Royals continue to prepare for the 2020-21 season with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4. Group, flex and season tickets are available by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets and by calling 610-898-7825.

2020-21 Roster

Goaltender (1): #40 Luke Peressini

Defensemen (8): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #8 David Drake, #19 Garret Cockerill, #24 Mike Crocock, #26 Joe Rutkowski, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (9): #7 Mitch Vanderlaan, #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Jackson Cressey, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin,

Coach Quotes

"Picking up Joe was an important move as we continue to find pieces that will round out our blue line. He was a good puck-moving defenseman at the NCAA level and expect him to add depth to our back end in his rookie season."- Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Rutkowski extras

- Scored six goals and 55 points in 149 career NCAA games with Ferris State. Played in every game as a sophomore and junior.

- Is slated to become the 13th-ever Ferris State alum to compete for Reading, the most from any NCAA Division I institution.

- The Crystal Lake, IL native stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 172 pounds.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 2, 2020

D Rutkowski Signs with Reading - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.