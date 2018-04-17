D Hora Returned to Reading

Reading, PA- Defenseman Frank Hora has been returned on loan to the Reading Royals from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the teams announced Tuesday. He joins the Royals as the team prepares to host Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals vs. the Manchester Monarchs Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for Game 4 are available here.

In 62 Royals games this season, Hora had a goal, 14 points and a team-high plus-23 rating. His rating was third-best among ECHL rookies. The rookie's first professional goal came Jan. 21 vs. Brampton. Hora has skated in eight Phantoms games and registered a plus-three rating.

The Reading Royals will continue to collect donations and raise money for those affected by the Humboldt Broncos' tragedy for Wednesday's home playoff game. $5 from tickets purchased at this link or by calling 610-898-7825 will go to those affected. The Royals are also wearing "HUMBOLDT" helmet stickers to send condolences to those affected.

The Royals are offering 5 playoff vouchers starting at $85. Use the five vouchers at any home playoff games. The team is also providing curbside ticket service; call 610-898-7825 and a Royals ticket staff member will provide you with your tickets outside the Lion's Den Team Store at the corner of 8th Ave. and Penn St.

Season ticket holders can purchase additional playoff tickets for $10 by calling 610-898-7825.

Series Schedule : Monarchs lead series, 3-0

Game 1 at Manchester: Monarchs 3, Royals 2 (2 OT).

Game 2 at Manchester: Monarchs 3, Royals 2 (2 OT).

Game 3 vs. Manchester: Monarchs 4, Royals 3 (OT).

Game 4 vs. Manchester: Wed, Apr. 18, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 5 vs. Manchester (if necessary): Thu, Apr. 19, 7:00 p.m., Santander Arena

Game 6 at Manchester (if necessary): Sat, Apr. 21, 3:00 p.m.

Game 7 at Manchester (if necessary): Tue, Apr. 24, 7:00 p.m.

