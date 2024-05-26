D.C. Defenders vs. Memphis Showboats Extended Highlights: United Football League
May 26, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
Check out the greatest plays and moments in this Week 9 matchup between the D.C. Defenders and the Memphis Showboats.
#uflonfox #UFL
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from May 26, 2024
- Perkins Leads Panthers to 26-22 Comeback Win Over Roughnecks - Michigan Panthers
- Defenders Cruise Past Showboats in Road Finale, 36-21 - D.C. Defenders
- Defenders Roll to 36-21 Win over Showboats - Memphis Showboats
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. Defenders Stories
- Defenders Cruise Past Showboats in Road Finale, 36-21
- Martinez, Joseph and Bates Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- D.C. Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Comeback in the Fourth Quarter in a Low-Scoring Affair
- UFL MVP Power Rankings: DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'Amu on the Rise
- Martinez, Garvin and McCrane Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week