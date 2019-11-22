D-Braves Unveil Three New Team Logos

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves announced that the team will be adopting a new team brand on Friday morning at the team's press conference at the stadium.

"As we freshen up our logos, we are hoping to display our strong ties to Atlanta and reinforce that Danville is a big part of Braves country," said D-Braves vice president and general manager David Cross.

The rookie affiliate of the Danville Braves has donned the same cap logo for the entirety of the team's existence since 1993. The team's primary logo hasn't been updated since 2000.

The D-Braves updated their primary cap logo to a "D" without the tomahawk, which the team will wear at home games with the home white Braves jerseys. The Braves also added a new alternate logo to a refined "D" with the classic Atlanta tomahawk attached, which the team plans to wear on the road with their gray Braves jerseys. The team also adopted a new primary logo, which includes the Atlanta Braves logo on it that will be used for team advertising and merchandising efforts.

"We are looking forward to an exciting 2020 season and will continue to work to provide the best family experience in the Danville area," said Cross.

