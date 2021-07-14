Cyclones Win "Best of Ballparks" Presented by Ballpark Digest

The Champ is Here! After several weeks of voting, Maimonides Park - home of the Brooklyn Cyclones - has been selected as Ballpark Digest's _Best of the Ballparks MiLB High-A. _

Fans chose Maimonides Park in the finals over Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs.

"It's been an interesting year for us," said Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen. "Our ballpark got a new name, we had a change in ownership, we became a full-season club. All of that, plus trying to figure out baseball in the Covid-19 era. But one thing that hasn't changed is the unbelievable support we receive from our fans. We're humbled to receive this award and thankful to everyone who voted for us. We are proud of our ballpark and the fan experience that we have created over the last 20 years - from racing hot dogs to unintentional in-game fireworks to Elaine Dancing Contests, there truly is nothing like baseball on Coney Island."

Maimonides Park opened in 2001, when the Cyclones became the first professional sports team in Brooklyn since 1957 when the Dodgers headed went, and ushered in a new era for the borough including a revitalization of the surrounding Coney Island area and the eventual development of the Barclays Center.

"This is certainly a year of change in Minor League Baseball, but especially for the Brooklyn Cyclones," said Kevin Reichard, Ballpark Digest publisher. "With a new naming-rights partner and a move to High-A, this win for Maimonides Park in our Best of the Ballparks vote--against some very solid competition--shows how much the fans have embraced the ballpark and many changes for the team."

This season marks the 20th Anniversary season for the Brooklyn Cyclones and the first as Maimonides Park - announcing the new naming-rights partner on Opening Day.

