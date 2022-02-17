Cyclones Unveil Jersday Thursday Designs for 2022 Season

Jersday Thursday's were some of our most popular days at the ballpark back in our short-season days. And now, we are bringing them back for the 2022 season with eight different designs starting May 12th and Running through August 18th. Each giveaway will be for the first 2,000 fans in attendance

May 12th -- Pink Pinstripes -- Just a few days after Mother's Day we will host Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark with this Pink Pinstripes Jersey

May 19th -- Darty Gras Shirt -- Just in time for Memorial Day we'll have an unofficial kick off of summer with a Darty Gras, Hawaiin Style shirt giveaway. While it's not technically a jersey, we're sure this Coney Island-themed shirt is sure to be a fan favorite.

June 8th -- BKLYN Pride Jersey -- The Cyclones will kick off Pride Month with a special BKLYN Pride Jersey as part of our Pride Night at the Maimonides Park. This multi-colored jersey will provide a pop of color for any wardbrobe.

June 23rd -- BKLYN Back in Black Jersey -- Whether you loved the return of the black jerseys in 2021 or not, this jersey is a beauty...there is no debate.

July 7th -- BKLYN Hoops -- Suns out, guns out - just in teach for beach season the Cyclones will be giving away this basketball style jersey.

July 14th -- Kelly Green Jersey -- Irish eyes will be smiling as we celebrate Irish Night at the ballpark.

August 4th -- Forza Soccer Jersey -- For Italian Night at the ballpark we will be giving away a Forza Soccer style jersey that's sure to be a touchdown with fans...wait, that's the wrong football!

August 18th -- Hit the Road Jersey -- Did we save the best for last? Possibly. The Hit the Road jersey is a take on what a new road jersey for the club might look like...and it's awesome!

Which one is your favorite? I'm sure it's too hard to pick one. And you don't have to. With our Flex Plans you pay just $13 per game for any set of 7 or more games. That's $7 off per game as compared to single-game pricing for these Thursday nights. That means - if you bought a seven-game plan with just Thursday games you'd be saving nearly $50. That could buy you a lot of hot dogs. Want more info on mini plans? Want to reserve your seats? Call or text us at 718 - 372 - 5596.

Single-game tickets will be available in early March.

