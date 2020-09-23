Cyclones Sign Jack Van Boekel for 20-21 Season

September 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman JACK VAN BOEKEL to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Van Boekel enters his first pro-season after completing a three-year stint at the University of Windsor. During his time at Windsor, the 6'7" 225-pound defender compiled 222 penalty minutes and seven points over 55 games for the Lancers.

"I am excited to start my pro career in Cincinnati," said Van Boekel. "Everyone I have talked to has said how great of a city and team it is to play for. I plan on bringing a big, solid, physical stay at home element to the blue line and will help the team in any way that I can. I look forward to continuing to develop in a competitive, championship focused organization."

The Woodstock, Ontario native split time between the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League prior to going to college. Through 198 Junior Hockey games, Van Boekel tallied 48 points while amassing 463 penalty minutes.

"Jack is a presence when he is on the ice," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He has developed into a defenseman that creates a tough environment for opposing forwards due to his size and range. We look forward to adding him to our blueline."

Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.