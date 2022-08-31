Cyclones Sign Former NHL Draft Pick Jeremiah Addison

August 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed forward Jeremiah Addison to a Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Addison, 25, spent the 2021-22 season at Ryerson University (USports), where the Brampton, Ontario native notched 11 points over 13 games. Addison is a former draft pick out of the Montreal Canadiens organization and owns 10 games of American Hockey League experience.

"Cincinnati seemed like a great team and a great spot to sign," said Addison. "It's not too far from home and it's a place I can move forward to and get back on track with my playing career at the pro level."

"Jeremiah's path shows that he's willing to put the work in to be successful," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "He's went from junior to pro, then to college. He's bounced around and battled adversity along his path, and we've seen Jeremiah overcome obstacles along the way. On top of that, he's been a leader and a champion in this game, so I think we're adding a really valuable, young piece to our lineup."

Jeremiah Addison

Position: Forward

Drafted: 2015, Rd.7 (#207), Montreal Canadiens

Age: 25 (2/14/1995)

Born: Brampton, Ontario

HT: 6'0" | WT: 187 lbs

Shoots: Left

- Skated in 13 games with Ryerson University last season, scoring five goals and six assists. Previously played collegiate hockey for St. Francis Xavier in 2019-20, collecting 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) over 25 games. Did not play hockey in the 2018-19 or 2020-21 seasons.

- Drafted in the final round of the 2015 NHL Draft (same draft class as Connor McDavid) by the Montreal Canadiens following a breakout OHL season with the Ottawa 67's.

- Returned to OHL-Ottawa the following season, scoring 27 goals and 56 points across 66 games. Was called-up toward the end of the season for a four game stint with AHL-St. John's; Montreal's affiliate.

- Moved to Windsor in the OHL, where he was named captain ahead of the 2016-17 season. Led Spitfires to Memorial Cup Championship on home ice, defeating Erie Otters in the final round. Addison scored five goals and was only two points back of Erie's Anthony Cirelli, who went on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay.

- Enjoyed a six game call-up to AHL-Laval near the end of the 2017-18 AHL season. Scored his first professional goal March 23rd, 2018 against Charlotte.

The puck drops on the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 23rd! Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.