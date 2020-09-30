Cyclones Sign Defenseman Sean Giles

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman SEAN GILES to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Giles heads to the Queen City after completing a four-year career at Robert Morris University. Through four years at RMU, Giles amassed 25 points over 131 games. During his senior season, Giles saw action in all 37 games posting a goal and six points while blocking 75 shots. He was named the AHA Defenseman of the Week in January of 2020. Graduating with a Biomedical Engineering degree and a 3.99 GPA, Giles was named the Atlantic Hockey Student-Athlete of the year during his sophomore season and twice received the RMU Men's Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year as voted on by his teammates.

"I think it's the dream of every young athlete to play professionally," said Giles. "I'm very excited for the opportunity with the Cyclones. It has been a long 6 months already without hockey, so I'm really looking forward to getting to Cincinnati and getting to work."

The 6'1" defenseman hails from Colorado Springs and played his junior hockey for the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL. During the final season of his junior career, Giles donned the Captains "C" and tallied 18 points over 57 games.

"I've watched Sean's progress from Junior hockey through the NCAA. He has always been a go-to-guy and plays the important minutes. He comes highly recommended by people I respect. We are excited to add a young defenseman that is mature beyond his years."

