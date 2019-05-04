Cyclones Season Comes to An End Following Game 5 Loss

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones fell 2-1 to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, in Game 5 of the Central Division Final of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The Cyclones fall in the best-of-seven series, 4-1. The Cyclones received their lone goal from defenseman DeVante Stephens.

Cincinnati drew first blood with less than a minute remaining in the opening period when Stephens skated the puck into the right corner and sent a shot towards the net that trickled past Toledo netminder Pat Nagle to put the Cyclones on top, 1-0, after 20 minutes.

Toledo wasted little time stealing the momentum back in the second, as they received a power play tally from forward AJ Jenks at the 3:19 mark, and an even strength from forward Greg Wolfe 22 seconds later to give the Walleye a 2-1 lead.

The 2-1 Toledo advantage held up throughout the remainder of the second period, and in the third Cincinnati turned up the offensive pressure, and outshot the Walleye, 15-8, in the period. With the goaltender pulled in the final two minutes, the Cyclones sent a flurry of shots towards Nagle, however they were unable to find the back of the net, and Toledo held on for the 2-1 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Walleye, 37-27 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 25 in the loss.

