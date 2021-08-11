Cyclones Rock Wilmington, 16-5

WILMINGTON, DE - Behind a season-high 19 hits and a season-high-tying 16 runs, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, demolished the Wilmington Blue Rocks 16-5 in the completion of Tuesday's suspended game at Frawley Stadium.

Win: O'Neill (1-1) Loss: Parker (0-3)

Cyclones HR: Alvarez (13), Gaddis (2), Gonzalez (4)

Attn: 985

Luis Gonzalez went 4-4 with a two run home run in the top of the eighth inning, pushing the Brooklyn lead to 15-4 against the Blue Rocks.

Brooklyn bashed mid-game home runs against Wilmington when Francisco Alvarez launched a 416-foot home run out of the stadium down the left field line in the sixth to give the 'Clones a 10-2 lead. In the seventh, Nic Gaddis bolted a two-run home run to increase the advantage to 13-4.

Ronny Mauricio kick-started the resumption of the suspended game, ripping a three-run triple down the right field line in the top of Brooklyn's six-run fourth inning. Following the outburst, the Cyclones led Wilmington 8-0.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Luis Gonzalez: 4-4, home run, two RBIs, three runs

Francisco Alvarez: 3-4, home run, sacrifice fly, four RBIs, two runs

Tanner Murphy: 3-4, double, two RBIs, three runs

Nic Gaddis: 2-5, double, home run, three RBIs, two runs

Ronny Mauricio: 2-6, triple, three RBIs, run

NEWS AND NOTES

All nine starters in Brooklyn's lineup reached base at least once. Eight of the nine reached base at least twice.

Francisco Alvarez crushed his 13th Cyclones home run, his 15th overall, pulling into a tie with Ronny Mauricio for the second-most home runs in the Mets organization behind Mark Vientos of Binghamton who has hit 20.

The Cyclones scored a season-high 16 runs and set a season-high with 19 hits. They passed their previous mark of 18 hits set on June 20 also against Wilmington.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Wilmington Blue Rocks, Wednesday, 9:20 p.m. Frawley Stadium -- Wilmington, DE

Probables: LHP Cam Opp (1-8, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Joan Adon (4-4, 5.67 ERA)

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

