Cyclones Rally for Thrilling Overtime Win in Game 3

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones beat the Ft. Wayne Komets, 7-6 in overtime, in Game 3 of the Divisional Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Thursday evening. The Komets lead the best-of-seven series, 2 games to 1. Forward Justin Vaive netted a pair of goals, while forwards Daniel Muzito-Bagenda, Alex Kile, Jesse Schultz, and Shawn O'Donnell scored the goals in regulation, and Arvin Atwal scored the game-winner in overtime for the Cyclones.

After the Komets took a 1-0 lead on a power play goal from defenseman Bobby Shea, Cincinnati received a little power play magic of their own with 5.1 seconds left in the first, when Donnell sent a pass from the right circle to Vaive in front, and he tipped it in to tie the game, 1-1, through 20 minutes.

Ft. Wayne struck 1:33 the second when a Cody Sol point shot was tipped in by Phelix Martineau to give the Komets the lead back, 2-1. The Cyclones were not deterred and evened the game up at the 7:17 mark when Muzito-Bagenda came racing down the right side, cut in front of the net and jammed the puck in to tie the game, 2-2.

Ft. Wayne answered back with a pair late in the period from Martineau, and a power play tally from forward Jamie Schaafsma to take a 4-2 lead with 1:44 to go in the period. The Cyclones continued to pressure and pulled back to within a goal with 1.7 seconds left when O'Donnell sent a pass from behind the net to Kile in the slot, and he rifled it in to cut the Ft. Wayne lead to 4-3 after two periods.

The volley continued and the Cyclones retied the game just 13 seconds into the third when Schultz came down the left wing and slammed the puck in to pull Cincinnati even 4-4. Roughly four minutes later the Cyclones took their first lead of the game when a shot from defenseman Chris Leone bounced off traffic in front right to Vaive who was trailing the play, and he slammed it in to put Cincinnati on top, 5-4.

Ft. Wayne pulled back level, 5-5, midway through the frame when forward Gabriel Desjardins netted his first of the playoffs at the 10:21 mark. Cincinnati kept the pressure on and regained the lead about three minutes later, when forward Myles Powell forced a turnover in the offensive zone and sent a feed to O'Donnell who snapped in a shot from the slot to put the 'Clones back ahead, 6-5. The Komets were not done and sent the game into overtime with 37 seconds left when forward Shawn Szydlowski fired in a shot with the extra attacker on to tie the game, 6-6.

In the extra session, the Cyclones needed just 4:50 to get the win when Atwal came in over the line and hammered a shot from the slot into the back of the net to send Cincinnati to the 7-6 overtime win.

The Cyclones were outshot, 51-31 on the night, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 45 in the win. Cincinnati returns to home ice for Game 4 on Saturday night against the Komets. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

