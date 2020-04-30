Cyclones Partner with NKYHA

April 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, along with the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation, have announced a partnership with the Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association (NKYHA), beginning with the upcoming 2020-21 season. Two new teams are scheduled to begin play in the NKYHA for the 2020-21 season; the U10 AA Squirt team (2010/11 birth years) and the U12 AA Pee Wee Minor squad (2009 birth years), and they will be branded as the Junior Cyclones.

"The Northern Kentucky Youth Hockey Association is thrilled to partner with the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation to bring the Cincinnati Jr. Cyclones to the NKYHA family," remarked the president of the NKYHA, Brent Degenhardt. "The partnership brings AA hockey to the NKYHA program and will provide opportunities for top players to play at higher levels, while also supporting NKYHA players at all levels with additional coaching support and player development. Together we look forward to growing the game of hockey in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area."

As part of the partnership with NKYHA, Cyclones players and coaches will lead skill development and goalie sessions, along with coaching seminars. This partnership will see a growth of Learn to Skate and Learn to Play programs, and all of these benefits will be available to all of the NKYHA, who plan on rostering 12 teams ranging from U8 Mites House and Travel teams, all the way to High School Varsity and Junior Varsity squads.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our organization to assist in the development of youth hockey in the Greater Cincinnati area," commented Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "Our goal is to create a sustainable, cost-effective model at the AA & AAA levels of hockey for young players to develop, but more importantly, stay in Cincinnati to follow their passion for hockey."

The creation of the Junior Cyclones will see both the U10 AA Squirt and U12 AA Pee Wee Minor teams utilize the Cyclones' current logo and color scheme, and both teams will play their home games at Heritage Bank Center; the current home of the Cincinnati Cyclones.

This partnership is an extension of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation, whose primary focus is to introduce the game of hockey to kids all across the Tri-State Area. Since the formation of the Cyclones foundation, and through the help of Thomas, along with Cyclones assistant coach Jason Payne, the Cyclones Foundation has hosted numerous skills and development camps at Heritage Bank Center, along with coaching clinics and seminars.

"Seeing this partnership between NKYHA and The Cyclones Foundation is truly rewarding, and it is an example of the hard work put into the development of the Cyclones Foundation," said Cyclones Vice President and General Manager, Kristin Ropp. "Assisting in providing more competitive youth hockey teams is the first of many steps our Foundation hopes to take in the future."

The Cyclones Foundation also aims to help underwrite and alleviate costs associated with playing hockey, along with providing much-needed ice time to local youth hockey players, be it at Heritage Bank Center, or by underwriting ice time at any one of the hockey or skating facilities around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The NKYHA is affiliated with USA Hockey, the governing body of amateur hockey in the United States, along with the Midwest Youth Hockey League (MYHL). They offer House Leagues for players who are learning the game and are seeking a recreational atmosphere and intramural competition among players of similar abilities, along with Travel teams that offer players with stronger skills a more intense experience and an opportunity to compete at higher levels in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.

"We intend to start at the younger age groups and help the sport grow and generate community interest in hockey," continued Thomas. "Cincinnati is full of determined, young athletes, and hockey has a place in our competitive youth sports model. We want to be at the forefront of developing young hockey players in our city."

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season has come to a close. We want to thank you for your support this season, as well as for your support through this difficult time for all of us. We invite you to stay up-to-date on all the latest team updates and information through our website, www.cycloneshockey.com , as well as on Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram (@CincyCyclones). We are looking forward to a prosperous and successful 2020-21 season, and plan to pick up right where we left off starting on the weekend of October 16-17 for First Face-off!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2020

Cyclones Partner with NKYHA - Cincinnati Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.