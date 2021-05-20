Cyclones Introduce Fully Vaccinated Fan Seating Starting Now

The Brooklyn Cyclones have introduced Fully Vaccinated Fan Seating to Maimonides Park starting with this weekend. What does that mean?

Fully Vaccinated Sections allow for more flexible seating options while maintaining safety within these sections and throughout the ballpark.

Tickets in Vaccinated Sections will be sold with a minimum of one (1) seat of separation between pods located within the same row.

Vaccinated Sections are reserved for fans ages 16 and older who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Children younger than 16 years of age may accompany their fully vaccinated parent or guardian in a Vaccinated Section, without proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Full vaccination is defined as 14 days after receiving the final dose in the series (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson).

Fans must present their vaccination cards or other proof that they have been fully vaccinated along with photo ID prior to entry into the ballpark and/or Vaccinated Sections.

Fans in the vaccinated section will not be required to wear masks in their seats, but will still need a mask for entry and when walking in common areas (concourse, restrooms, etc).

Fans with tickets for Vaccinated Sections will enter the ballpark via the Boardwalk Gate in right field (closest to the Parachute Jump).

Not all vaccine-only sections will be available for all May & June games due to tickets being purchased prior to the introduction of the Vaccine Only option. When available section 22 and 24 will be our Fully Vaccinated Fan Seating options.

To kick off our Fully Vaccinated Fan Seating we are also offering special Vaccination Celebration tickets for Saturday, May 22nd and Sunday, May 23rd. These games are close to our maximum capacity based on New York State Guidelines, so we will be offering special seating on the Brooklyn Rooftop - which offers the best views in baseball - on an individual basis.

Tickets will be $22 for Saturday (Premium Date pricing) and $18 for Sunday.

On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Pete Alonso Flex Plush. On Sunday, the first 200 kids in attendance will receive a Cyclones autograph courtesy of Elefterakis, Elefterakis & Panek (EEP) Attorneys at Law.

To purchase seats call Mireya Ramirez at 718 - 382 - 2601.

Seating will be General Admission on the Rooftop with a maximum capacity of 50 people.

Offer is available for Fully Vaccinated Fans only - proof of full vaccination is required. Minors will be allowed based on the above-mentioned guidelines.

