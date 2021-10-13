Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: October 14-30
October 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
The Cincinnati Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center to start the home portion of the 2021-22 ECHL regular season on October 30th for the first regular season home game in 595 days!
PRESEASON:
Thursday, October 14th, 7:30PM (doors open at 6:30PM)
Opponent: Indy Fuel
Promotion: $5 TICKETS
HOME OPENER:
Saturday, October 30th, 7:30PM (doors open at 6:30PM)
Opponent: Indy Fuel
Promotion: FIRST FACE-OFF: $1 BEERS, SODA, HOTDOGS, AND PIZZA
Giveaway: Team Calendar, presented by UC Health (first 5,000 fans)
TICKET PACKAGES:
CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY 4-PACK: Starting at $21.25 per ticket, fans will receive 4 tickets, 4 hats, and 4 coupons for a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Coupons are redeemable at any Greater Cincinnati location.
DOWN THE ROAD:
Beginning with FIRST FACE-OFF, The 'Clones will play six of their next seven games at home. The team's next home game comes Thursday, November 4th, and starts a stretch of 7 games in 10 days.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 13, 2021
- Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: October 14-30 - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.