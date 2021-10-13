Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: October 14-30

The Cincinnati Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center to start the home portion of the 2021-22 ECHL regular season on October 30th for the first regular season home game in 595 days!

PRESEASON:

Thursday, October 14th, 7:30PM (doors open at 6:30PM)

Opponent: Indy Fuel

Promotion: $5 TICKETS

HOME OPENER:

Saturday, October 30th, 7:30PM (doors open at 6:30PM)

Opponent: Indy Fuel

Promotion: FIRST FACE-OFF: $1 BEERS, SODA, HOTDOGS, AND PIZZA

Giveaway: Team Calendar, presented by UC Health (first 5,000 fans)

TICKET PACKAGES:

CHICK-FIL-A FAMILY 4-PACK: Starting at $21.25 per ticket, fans will receive 4 tickets, 4 hats, and 4 coupons for a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich. Coupons are redeemable at any Greater Cincinnati location.

DOWN THE ROAD:

Beginning with FIRST FACE-OFF, The 'Clones will play six of their next seven games at home. The team's next home game comes Thursday, November 4th, and starts a stretch of 7 games in 10 days.

