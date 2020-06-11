Cyclones Front Office Nominated for Nine ECHL Awards

June 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The ECHL announced on Thursday the Finalists for the 2019-2020 Team Awards. These honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 Season. The league will present these awards live on their Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m ET. The Cyclones led all ECHL teams with nine finalist nominations including seven team and two individual designations.

The Cyclones were nominated as an organization in the following categories:

Team Award of Excellence

Team Award of Excellence - Rising Star Award

Group Department of the Year (Aggregate)

Group Department of the Year (Growth Year Over Year)

Most Creative Ticket Package

Theme Night of the Year

Ticket Department of the Year (Aggregate)

Ticket Department of the Year (Growth Year Over Year)

The Cyclones also saw two individual nominations:

Isaiah Vodenik - Sales Professional of the Year

Kara Marshall - Sales Rookie of the Year

"Unapologetically I have a great sense of pride seeing the Cyclones organization leading the ECHL in the 2019-2020 Team Awards nominations," said Cyclones General Manager Kristin Ropp. "Our organization on and off the ice works with passion. I'm proud of our entire front office as it is a collective effort, and it needs to be, to year over year grow the fanbase. That said, both Kara Marshall and Isaiah Vodenik should be holding their heads exceptionally high; anytime you are recognized by your peers is a bit sweeter and those two have been clear leaders in our sales bullpen. These nominations are certainly a bright spot to the season despite the abrupt ending."

