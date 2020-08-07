Cyclones Director of Broadcasting & Public Relations Departs for NHL

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones announced the departure of their Director of Broadcasting and Public Relations of five years, Everett Fitzhugh, as he has been named the Team Broadcaster for the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are the NHL's newest team and are set to play its inaugural season in 2021-2022.

Since his first broadcast in 2015, Cyclones fans have enjoyed listening to Everett's energetic game calls. His broadcasting prowess was also displayed as part of the NHL Networks ECHL All-Star Classic broadcast crew in 2018 as well as assisting the Washington Capitals broadcast in a 2018 preseason Game. In 2017, Fitzhugh was honored by his peers and media members as being voted as the Award of Excellence in Media Relations

"This is an exciting yet bittersweet moment for me," said Fitzhugh. "Reaching the NHL has been my goal, and to be able to come in on the ground floor with an expansion NHL team like the Seattle Kraken is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I am excited and ready for. With that being said, I am going to miss Cincinnati and the Cyclones. The love and support the organization and the fans have shown me since day one is something I never could have imagined. I will be forever grateful to our fans for tuning into broadcasts, watching the morning shows, hanging out at all of our various events, and all of the other ways they have supported me over my five years here."

The Michigan native got his start calling over 120 hockey games for the Bowling Green State University Falcons. Upon graduation from BGSU, Fitzhugh moved on to accept the Manager of Communications & Director of Social Media position with the United States Hockey League in Chicago. There he excelled in providing league communications and content while heading the league's efforts with several notable events such as the USHL Draft and Top Prospects Game. From there he moved on to the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms where responsibilities included game day broadcasts, media relations, social and web content, video features, and community outreach.

Everett continues a long line of Cyclones players, coaches and staff who have advanced their careers out of the minors and into the NHL," said Cyclones Vice President & General Manager Kristin Ropp. "It undoubtedly is impressive to see him jump from the ECHL into the show, and I wish him all the luck and continued good things."

