Cyclones Come Back Late, Lose Game 1 in Final Minute

April 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, in Game 1 of the Central Division Final of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Cincinnati now trails the best-of-seven series, 1 game to 0. The Cyclones received goals from forwards Ben Johnson and Judd Peterson.

After Toledo Took a 1-0 lead with 50 seconds left in the opening period on a goal from forward AJ Jenks, the Walleye power play struck 54 seconds into the second when forward Dylan Sadowy lit the lamp to push the Toledo advantage to 2-0.

The Cyclones received numerous chances in the first 40 minutes of the contest, outshooting the Walleye 23-14 in that time. Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle was charged with making several big saves to preserve the Walleye's 2-0 edge heading into the third.

Cincinnati continued to get a plethora of offensive chances, and with four and a half left, the Cyclones trimmed their deficit to one when forward Justin Vaive attempted a wrap around, but the puck slipped off his blade right to Johnson who tapped it in to cut the Walleye lead to 2-1.

The Cyclones capitalized on the momentum moments later and tied the game, when a scrum in front resulted in Peterson finding a loose puck and slamming it in to pull Cincinnati even, 2-2, with 2:43 remaining in regulation.

The Walleye were not deterred and with 56 seconds remaining, forward Shane Berschbach took the puck following a funny bounce off the wall and found the back of the net to regain the lead for Toledo, 3-2. The Cyclones had a few more chances in the waning seconds with the goaltender pulled, however were not able to find the back of the net, and the Walleye held on for the 3-2, Game 1 win.

Cincinnati outshot the Walleye, 38-20, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 17 in the lost. Cincinnati heads to Toledo for Game 2 of the series on Saturday night. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

