Cyclones Bolster Blue Line, Sign Dajon Mingo

September 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed defenseman Dajon Mingo to a

Standard Player Contract ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season. Mingo was one of several signings the Cyclones made prior to the 2020-21 campaign, of which the team ultimately elected for voluntary suspension due to the pandemic.

"After a year of not playing, I'm itching to get back out there in front of the fans," said Mingo. "I spent the past year on the ice pretty much every day as a youth hockey director down in Jacksonville. Now I'm excited to turn the page in my career and come bring the Kelly Cup home to Cincinnati!"

"Dajon is an exciting player who will quickly grab the attention of our fans," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "He will be a big part of our transition on the fly from defense to offense. He brings a ton of energy and a presence with him that makes Dajon an immediate valuable piece to our lineup."

Dajon Mingo

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 31 (5/7/1990)

Born: Canton, MI

HT: 5'8" | WT: 175 lbs

Shoots: Right

- 5th-year pro. Playing for his fourth different ECHL team (previous: Toledo, Kalamazoo, Jacksonville.)

- Has scored 31 goals and 121 points in 273 ECHL games, including playoffs.

- Last played in 2019-20. Was with the Jacksonville Icemen for a third consecutive season.

- Led all Icemen Defenseman in scoring during 2018-19 season with 11 goals and 40 points in 65 regular season games.

- Played in 2019 ECHL All-Star Game.

- Earned an AHL call-up to Manitoba for three games during '18-19 campaign.

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.