Cyclones' Big Inning Bests Renegades

The Brooklyn Cyclones scored seven runs in the eighth inning to top the Hudson Valley Renegades, 11-7, at Dutchess Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Renegades (57-35) opened the scoring with a big inning of their own, scoring five times in the second, capped by a three-run home run from Austin Wells.

The Gades cruised behind starting pitcher Matt Sauer, who departed after 5.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven.

Brooklyn (35-55) scored three times in the sixth to cut the Hudson Valley lead to 5-4 but the Gades answered with one in the sixth and one in the seventh to open up a 7-4 lead. The run in the seventh came on a towering home run from Andres Chaparro.

The Cyclones got a three-run triple from Jaylen Palmer and a two-run home run from Jeremy Vasquez to take the lead for good in the eighth. The Renegades brought the trying run to the plate in the ninth but Roberto Chirinos struck out to end the game.

Reliever Hunter Parsons earned the win (2-1) while Nelvin Correa was dealt the loss (0-2).

The Renegades and Cyclones meet again on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

