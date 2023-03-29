Cyclones Announce Preliminary Roster Ahead of April 7th Opening Day

March 29, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, in conjunction with the New York Mets, have announced their preliminary roster for the upcoming 2023 South Atlantic League campaign. The roster features five Top 30 Mets' prospects according to MLB.com, including 2022 first-round selection C Kevin Parada (No. 3), second-round selection RHP Blade Tidwell (No. 7), and OF Alex Ramírez (No. 4). In total, 31 players are featured, including 17 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and five outfielders. The 2023 season will open up on Friday, April 7 at Maimonides Park with a 1:00 PM start time.

Twelve players on the Cyclones' initial roster have Coney Island experience, including several from last season's second-half North Division championship squad. 20-year-old Ramírez, OF Stanley Consuegra (No. 21), and IF William Lugo (No. 26) rejoin Brooklyn's offensive attack alongside Brooklyn-native OF Jaylen Palmer and

Nassau County's OF Joe Suozzi. RHP Jeffrey Colón will grace the bump once more for the Cyclones with RHP Trey McLoughlin, LHP Daniel Juárez, and LHP Nathan Lavender.

Bahamas native IF Warren Saunders arrives back in Brooklyn from last season's roster along with C Oscar

Campos, who appeared in eight games with the club in 2021. LHP Quinn Brodey - who led the 2017 squad in RBI (54) as an outfielder - returns to Coney Island after converting to the mound this offseason.

Championship pedigree also arrives on Surf Ave. through 17 members of last summer's 2022 Florida State League champion St. Lucie Mets roster. Parada - Minor League Baseball's No. 36 farmhand per MLB.com - and OF Omar De Los Santos - the minors third-leading base stealer (70) in 2022 - join a potent Cyclones offense. IF César Berbesi, IF Chase Estep, IF Kevin Kendall, IF D'Andre Smith, and C Drake Osborn round out the fresh faces to Brooklyn's lineup.

After earning the start and win in the clinching game of the championship series, Tidwell headlines newcomers to a Cyclone pitching staff that will also feature fellow St. Lucie stalwarts RHPs Jace Beck, Joshua Cornielly, Paul Gervase, Jordan Geber, Kolby Kubichek, Joander Suárez, Tyler Stuart, and Dylan Tebrake.

RHP Cameron Foster did not pitch for an affiliate being selected by New York in the 14th round and will make his professional debut for Brooklyn. RHP Wilkin Ramos will make his Mets' organizational debut with the Cyclones after being chosen by the franchise from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the minor league phase of this past winter's Rule 5 draft.

Chris Newell returns to Brooklyn for a second-straight year and his first as manager. Bronx native Richie Benes comes back to the Cyclones in his second season as hitting coach. Victor Ramos serves as pitching coach after guiding St. Lucie's staff a season ago, while Juan Loyo - who appeared in eight games for the team as a catcher last year - joins the staff as a development coach. John Vaughn takes over as bench coach. The support staff includes athletic trainer Paul Gonzales and performance coach Drew Skrocki.

The Cyclones open the 2023 season with a three-game set against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at Maimonides Park starting on Friday, April 7. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. To purchase tickets visit BrooklynCyclones.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.