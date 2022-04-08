Cyclones Announce Opening Day Roster

April 8, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2022 season. Canarsie, Brooklyn native Jaylen Palmer leads a quad of Top-30 Mets prospects among the 30-man roster. Palmer ranks No. 14 in the Mets system, according to MLB Pipeline. The outfielder is joined by No. 16 prospect RHP Junior Santos, No. 19 prospect 1B JT Schwartz, and No. 29 prospect INF Jose Peroza as the top-ranking farm hands.

Santos, the youngest player on the roster at 20-years old and newcomer to High-A Brooklyn, takes the baseball Friday night in Wilmington as the team's Opening Day starter against the Blue Rocks (Washington). The rotation will feature eight starters, including two members of the 2019 New York Penn League Championship team: RHP Daison Acosta and RHP Garrison Bryant. RHP Jose Chacin and RHP David Griffin return from the 2021 squad along with newcomers RHP Carlos Ocampo and RHP Jesus Vargas.

Offensively, Schwartz, the Mets' fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft makes his High-A debut, joining INF Wyatt Young, OF Rowdey Jordan, OF Brandon McIlwain, and OF Matt Rudick who represent the 2021 Mets Draft class. Peroza UTL Wilmer Reyes, C Jose Mena, and C Nic Gaddis return to the club from 2019 and 2021 stints. INF Warren Saunders, one of Low-A St. Lucie's top hitters, makes his Brooklyn debut. He is the first player in Cyclones history from the Bahamas.

Manager Luis Rivera, the first former Cyclones player to lead the Brooklyn club, played for the team in 2006. Pitching coach AJ Sager makes his Mets minor league coaching debut, and hitting coach Richie Benes, a Bronx native, jumps into his first High-A position. Chris Newell will serve as the bench coach, and Chris Jacobs will serve as player development coach.

Brooklyn opens the season Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10 in Wilmington, DE. The Cyclones play the home opener Tuesday, April 12th against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.