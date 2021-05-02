Cyclones Announce Opening Day Roster

May 2, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A East affiliate of the New York Mets, have announced their roster for the 2021 season, highlighted by three players featured in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects List.

Shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio, right-handed pitcher Matt Allan, and third baseman Brett Baty highlight the first full-season roster in the history of the team.

In total, five players from MLB Pipeline's Mets Top 30 Prospect List have made the club. Mauricio, the 20-year-old switch-hitting shortstop rates as the second-best prospect in the organization and the 58th prospect in baseball. Allan ranks third in the Mets system and 66th on the Top 100 List, while Baty ranks fourth in the system and 83rd on the Top 100 List. Pitchers Jose Butto (#17) and Michel Otanez (#26) also share Top 30 accolades.

Several players on the roster return to Brooklyn after the Cyclones earned a level promotion from Short Season Class A to the High-A full season starting in 2021. Allan, Baty, Butto, and Otanez return to Coney Island for the second time in their careers, while many players from the 2019 New York-Penn League Championship team also return to the 718.

SEC hit legends and outfielders, Jake Mangum and Antoine Duplantis, return to the outfield turf in Brooklyn, while first baseman Joe Genord, second baseman Luke Ritter, and catcher Jose Mena step back into position on the diamond.

Returning arms include Jaison Vilera, Andrew Edwards, Mitch Ragan, Alec Kisena, Josh Walker, Josh Hejka, and Brian Metoyer. Position players Juan Uriarte, Hayden Senger, Blake Tiberi, and Matt Winaker also come back to play on the boardwalk.

The roster hosts two players from the Mets 2020 draft class, including right-handed pitcher Eric Orze from the University of New Orleans and infielder Anthony Walters from San Diego State.

Manager Ed Blankmeyer leads Brooklyn in his first season as skipper along with bench coach Mariano Duncan, Royce Ring returns to Coney Island as the pitching coach, and hitting coach Nic Jackson receives his first assignment in the Mets organization. The support staff includes athletic trainer Vanessa Weisbach and performance coach Ryan Orr.

The Cyclones open the 2021 season Tuesday, May 4 against Asheville, playing six games before another six games in Greenville, South Carolina against the Drive. Brooklyn's home opener is slated for May 18 against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Hudson Valley Renegades.

To purchase tickets visit BrooklynCyclones.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 2, 2021

Cyclones Announce Opening Day Roster - Brooklyn Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.