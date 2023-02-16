Cyclones Announce Jerseys and Early Season Giveaways

February 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - With Opening Day just 50 days away here's a look at some of the jersey giveaways on tap for the 2023 season plus some other early season items that are sure to be a hit. (Don't worry there are still more promo items on deck).

Friday, May 5th - The Brooklyn Jefes will make a return to Coney Island, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Cyclones Sugar Skull Cap.

Saturday, May 6th - The Cyclones will help keep you nice and warm when the first 1,500 fans in attendance will go home with a Brooklyn Winter Beanie.

Sunday, May 7th - It will be Jewish Heritage Night with a special ticket package that includes a guaranteed Limited Edition Cap. But that's not all, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Cyclones Cross Body Bag - ya know for easy access to Peanuts & Cracker Jack.

Sunday, May 28th - The first 1,000 fans in attendance for this Sunday Funday will go home with a Polar Bear 18 oz Tumbler courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Saturday, June 10th - We'll kick off summer with a Beach Party and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Beachy Bucket Cap.

Sunday, June 11th - We've got you covered from head to toe as the first 1,000 fans will receive Amazin' Socks. What makes them so Amazin' - be here and find out for yourself.

Thursday, June 22nd - Futbol. Soccer. Whatever you call it, we'll be giving away a Cyclones Soccer Jersey to the first 1,500 fans through the gates.

Thursday, July 27th - Always one of our most popular nights of the year, the first 1,500 fans in attendance for Irish Night will receive a Shamrock Basketball Jersey.

Saturday, August 12th - Be here you must for Star Wars Night. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will get a jersey that is OUT OF THIS WORLD!

Single-game tickets will go on sale the first week of March. And we will be adding additional promo items and theme nights in the days and weeks ahead so be sure to check out BrooklynCyclones.com and follow us on all social media platforms.

