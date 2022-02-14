Cyclones Announce 2022 Weekly Promotions

February 14, 2022 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The 2022 Brooklyn Cyclones season will begin Thursday, April 8th before the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 12th. This season will feature more giveaway items and more theme nights than ever before. We've also added some weekly promotions and themes that will make the Most Fun Ballpark in America...Funner (it's a word - SEE) . Here's a look at what's in store this season:

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, we will be offering $5 tacos (sets of two) at our all new Build Your Own Nacho Cart PLUS Margarita specials. Tuesdays will be TURNT this season.

Weenie Wednesday: Nothing is more synonymous with Coney Island - or a ballgame - than a Nathan's Famous Hot Dog. Every Wednesday we will be offering 2-for-1 hot dogs on our standard hot dogs and discounted Kosher Hot Dogs as well. Not enough? Wednesday will also be World Record Wednesday as we try to set a new World Record each week. Stuff like most people turning their shirt inside out simultaneously, setting the mark for the largest air drum ensemble - records on par with Cal Ripken's consecutive games played streak.

Jersday Thursday: The Fan Favorite is back for the 2022 season. Starting Thursday, May 12th and running through Thursday, August 18th the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Cyclones alternate-design replica jersey. Always one of our most popular giveaways, we are happy to be offering eight different jersey designs for the 2022 season.

Friyay: We'll have Friday night fireworks starting in June, but all season long we will be having Friyay Celebrations featuring discounted alcoholic beverages - like $6 24 oz domestic beers - and more to help jump start your weekend. Starting in June we'll also have Amazin' Friday Nights featuring Mets themed promotional items. Also, EVERYONE gets to run the bases post-game.

Cyclones Saturdays: Every Saturday game starting Saturday, April 30th will feature a promotional item for the first 2,000 fans in attendance and will often feature some of our most popular theme nights of the year...yada yada yada...these are games you won't want to miss. And yep, EVERYONE gets to run the bases post-game.

Sunday Funday: Sundays are always a lot of fun at Maimonides Park with activities like post-game kids run the bases, pre-game catch on the field (select dates), inflatables in The Backyard (select dates), plus we'll have giveaways for the first 1,000 fans in attendance, special kids themes and performers and it's also Ice Cream Sunday where the first 500 kids 12 & under will receive free Ice Cream courtesy of Dippin' Dots.

Every day of the week, we've got something fun for everyone. Single game tickets will be available in March, but you can guarantee your seats now with full season, partial season, premium seats or group tickets. Want more information? Call or text 718-372-5596

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from February 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.