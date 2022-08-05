Cyclones Add Grit, Re-Sign Caron

August 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed forward Cody Caron for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Caron, 26, joins the growing list of returnees from the 'Clones 2021-22 roster, though the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native had his rookie season cut short after nine games in January. Caron posted four points with Cincinnati while spending the bulk of his shifts on the Cyclones top line with Team Captain, Justin Vaive.

"I just want to be a well-rounded player," said Caron. "I kind of try to model my game after Vaive. He's one of the best captains I've ever been around. I can play with speed, with grit; I can put up points and kill penalties. I will do whatever this team needs of me to help us win games."

"We view Cody as a player who has tremendous upside," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "We saw a little bit of everything out of him in the brief time he played for us last year. He adds depth for us up front and I'm excited to see him bring more grit, toughness, and skill to our team this season."

Cody Caron

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 26 (5/28/1996)

Born: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

HT: 6'2" | WT: 201 lbs

Shoots: Right

- ECHL career: 9GP: 1G - 3A - 4PTS

- Joined the Cyclones in January 2022 during his senior season at Carleton University. Scored his first professional goal against Atlanta on January 12th and accumulated 26 penalty minutes across nine games.

- Scored 21 goals and tallied 44 points over 61 games at the collegiate level. Named to the USports (OUA East) Second All-Star Team during the 2019-20 season.

- Collected 336 penalty minutes over a four year major junior tenure in the OHL, splitting time between Niagara and Kingston. Had his most offensively productive OHL season in 2016-17 with Kingston, scoring eight goals and 21 points.

The puck drops on the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 23rd! Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.