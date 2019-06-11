Cyclones Acquire Rights to Brendan Harms

June 11, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have received the rights to Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Brendan Harms, satisfying the Future Considerations trade for forward Jordan Sims from October 24.

Hailing from Steinbach, MB, Harms skated in 62 games between the Swamp Rabbits and Utah Grizzlies this season, accounting for 16 goals and 20 assists, along with 35 minutes in penalties. Entering his third full season in the ECHL, the 24-year-old spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with Utah, amassing 13 goals and 25 assists in 62 games, and he made his pro debut late in the 2016-17 season, accounting for a goal in four games with the Florida Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, Harms enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Bemidji State University, totaling 88 points (33g, 55a) in 141 career games, and he also served as an assistant captain during his senior season 2016-17.

The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the 2019 Brabham Cup champion Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for coming along for the ride with us! Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.