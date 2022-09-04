Cutters Win Second-Half Draft League Championship

Game Highlights: With a 5-3 win over the Frederick Keys, the Crosscutters clinch the second-half championship in the MLB Draft League. Designated hitter E.J. Taylor's three-run homer in the third was enough for the Cutters to win the game in five innings with the game being called due to rain.

The Cutters went down 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with five of the first six Keys batters reached base.

Third baseman Chris Swanberg cut the Keys' lead in half in the top of the second with an RBI double.

Taylor's three-run blast to right-center field put the Cutters up 4-2. First baseman Carter Mize followed suit two batters later with a solo home run to right field to extend the lead to 5-2.

The game went into an hour-long rain delay before play resumed in the third. The Keys quickly loaded the base, but only got one run from a sacrifice fly. Starting pitcher Blair Frederick shut down the keys with scoreless inning in the fourth and fifth before the game was called due to rain, giving the Cutters the second- half championship in the Draft League.

Live coverage of the MLB Draft League Championship Game to be played at West Virginia on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. will be available at Crosscutters.com. More detailed coverage information will be announced soon.

WP: Blair Frederick (4-1) LP: Jonathan Pintaro (3-8) SV: N/A Crosscutters Record:

24-13

Next Game: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: N/A

