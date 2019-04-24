Cutters Unveil Local Legends Bobble Series

April 24, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Every Wednesday in April, the Williamsport Crosscutters are revealing a piece of their 2019 promotional calendar in advance of the release of the full slate of events and promotions that is scheduled for May 1st.

This week, the Cutters announce the bobblehead giveaways scheduled for the upcoming season, all of which have a local tie that should make them popular with area fans.

"We are incredibly excited about our Local Legends Bobblehead Series," stated Gabe Sinicropi, the Williamsport Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "In addition to the bobbleheads being given away, many of the local legends being honored will be at the ballpark on their night meeting fans and signing autographs, which will make it extra special."

Fans can collect the Local Legends Bobblehead Series on the following dates;

- June 16 - 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce, who began his career with the Williamsport Crosscutters in 2005. He will be depicted in his Crosscutters uniform from '05.

- June 23 - Loyalsock Basketball Coach Ron "CI" Insinger, who recently won his 1,000th high school basketball game. Insinger will be appearing at game to meet fans and sign autographs.

- July 6 - Indiana Pacers forward Alize Johnson, who will be featured in his high school uniform. Johnson, a native of Williamsport, played high school basketball for St. John Neumann Regional Academy and will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs.

- July 25 - 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee Mike Mussina. The Cutters will honor this Montoursville native with a bobblehead giveaway featuring a special Hall of Fame uniform. In addition, Mussina will be at the ballpark meeting fans and participating in a special charity autograph signing.

- August 4 - Cutters Director of Smiles Rhashan! Talking Bobblehead. This popular annual bobblehead giveaway will feature Rhashan singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame". It marks the Cutters first-ever talking bobblehead giveaway. As always, Rhashan will spend the evening meeting fans and signing autographs.

Each bobblehead giveaway will be limited to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Due to the expected popularity of these giveaways, the Cutters will be offering a limited number of special Guaranteed Bobblehead Packages for each of the giveaways along with an opportunity to be part of a special charity autograph signing with Hall of Famer Mike Mussina. Those packages are expected to be released in the coming days on crosscutters.com.

The Crosscutters will be announcing their full 2019 Promotional Schedule on May 1st.

In addition to the promotions planned for the upcoming season, the Crosscutters offer two money-saving clubs for fans to join;

Sr. Loggers Club presented by UPMC- For fans age 60 and over. For just $25, members receive free a stadium reserved ticket and meal voucher for every Sunday game along with a Sr. Loggers t-shirt.

Jr. Jacks Kids Club presented by Hoss's Steak & Sea House- It's FREE to join for kids age 12 and under. Members receive FREE stadium reserved tickets to any Monday-Thursday games during the 2019 season!

Fans can sign up for either club in person at BB&T Ballpark or by visiting crosscutters.com.

The 2019 season opens on June 14 when the Crosscutters host the rival State College Spikes at

7:05pm. Information on 2019 MVP Club ticket plans, Bonus Books, groups and corporate partnerships are available by visiting crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single-game tickets go on sale May 13th.

