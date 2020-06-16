Cutters to Re-Live 2003 Championship Season on Social Media

June 16, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





With the 2020 Williamsport Crosscutters season on an indefinite delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus, the team has announced various social media initiatives to keep fans informed and entertained throughout the summer via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"While we always strive to have a robust social media presence to keep fans engaged with our brand, we redoubled our efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Gabe Sinicropi, the Cutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "With our season, which was scheduled to start on June 18, now on hold, we wanted to introduce more fun and unique content for our fans to engage with and enjoy."

The team's Twitter and Facebook accounts will feature a day by day review of the Williamsport Crosscutters 2003 Championship season in words and pictures from Opening Night right through the championship series clincher in Brooklyn on September 10, 2003.

On Twitter and Instagram fans will have an opportunity throughout the summer to vote on the top player in Cutters history from each position plus a vote on the top manager.

Other social media features will include;

Contests- Between inning promotions brought to life on social media including Useless Trivia & What's in the Box

Throwback Thursdays- A look back at a Cutters photo from years gone by

Flash Sale Fridays- Limited time flash deals on Cutters merchandise at The Sawmill Online

Gabe's Game Vault- A review of a vintage baseball board game every Sunday

On Deck- A video update of Cutters news and happenings

Due to the continuing situation related to COVID-19, the Minor League Baseball season across the country has been delayed indefinitely. For more information please visit www.crosscutters.com.

