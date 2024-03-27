Cutters Seeking Anthem Performers

March 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters are now accepting applications for National Anthem performers for the upcoming 2024 season.

All individuals and groups who are interested in being considered are asked to fill out the short application available at crosscutters.com. Applicants are also required to submit a link (YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook) or file performing the "Star-Spangled Banner".

All performances should be 90 seconds or less in length, the traditional rendition and vocalists should sing a cappella. Applications are due by May 10. Selected performers will be contacted and scheduled to perform during the 2024 season that runs from June 4 until September 4.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season opens at home on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:35pm for the start of a 3-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. For information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books, Mini-Plans and Group Opportunities visit crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389.

