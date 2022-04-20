Cutters Seeking Anthem Performers

The Williamsport Crosscutters are now accepting applications for National Anthem performers for the upcoming 2022 season.

All individuals and groups who are interested in being considered are asked to fill out the short application available at crosscutters.com. Applicants are also required to provide a link or file of them performing the "Star-Spangled Banner".

All performances should be 90 seconds or less in length, the traditional rendition and vocalists should sing a cappella. Applications are due by May 13. Each submission will be reviewed and selected performers will be contacted and scheduled to perform during the 2022 season between June 2 and September 1.

The Crosscutters open the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2 against the State College Spikes. MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are now available. To order, call (570) 326-3389 or visit www.crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3 at 10am.

