Cutters Seeking Anthem Performer Videos

The Williamsport Crosscutters are now looking for National Anthem performers for the 2020 season.

All individuals and groups who are interested in being considered are encouraged to fill out the short application available at Crosscutters.com. Applicants are also required to send in a video of them performing the Star Spangled Banner.

"Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, we are unable to hold in-person auditions this year," said Gabe Sinicropi, the Cutters Vice-President of Marketing and Public Relations. "That said, we hope to receive a wealth of applicants to choose from with these video submissions."

The Crosscutters are seeking any and all types of performers including soloists, groups, and musicians, of any age. All performances must be 90 seconds or less in length, the traditional rendition and vocalists should sing a cappella.

All applications and videos should be submitted by April 30. Those chosen to perform at a game will be notified and scheduled at a later date.

The Crosscutters 2020 home opener is scheduled for June 19 at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The full schedule can be viewed online at Crosscutters.com.

