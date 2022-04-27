Cutters Promotions Announced for 2022 Season

The Williamsport Crosscutters have released their promotional schedule for the 2022 season presented by UPMC. The upcoming season will feature 40 home games, more than ever before, along with the debut of a new $700,000 video board at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

The season opens Thursday, June 2 when the Cutters host the State College Spikes at 6:35pm. The Crosscutters previously announced new game times for the upcoming season with all Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sunday's feature a 4:05pm first pitch with the exception of a 6:05pm start on June 12. Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time.

A highlight of the promo slate occurs on August 31, when the Crosscutters commemorate the 35th anniversary of Dave Bresnahan's Great Potato Caper. Bresnahan created baseball history using a POTATO in a trick play for the Williamsport Bills in 1987, leading to worldwide publicity that continues to this day. To celebrate, the Williamsport Crosscutters will be rebranding to the Great Potato Capers for the August 31 game.

The first 1,000 fans attending the game will receive a limited-edition "Potato Ball". Special Great Potato Caper jerseys, all featuring Bresnahan's name, will be available to fans in an online auction. Exclusive Great Potato Caper merchandise is currently available online at crosscutters.com.

Other promotional highlights include;

Post-Game Fireworks every Saturday (June 4 & 18, July 2, 16 & 23, August 13).

Gem-a-Palooza on June 10 with over $1,500 in gemstone rings given away.

Electronics Extravaganza on June 16 featuring a winner every inning.

Pirates World Series Champion Ed Ott appearance & Bobblehead Giveaway on June 17.

Mike Mussina Autograph Giveaway on June 29 with some lucky fan winning a Mussina autographed item every inning.

Entertainment by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act June 30 & July 1.

Aly's Monkey Movement Night July 8 will feature the Cutters in special monkey themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Aly's Monkey Movement charity.

Appearances by former 30-game winner Denny McLain July 15 & 16.

Cutters Cruise Giveaway on July 22.

Blue & White Football Night on August 11 will feature a pair of Penn State Football tickets given away every inning.

Again, this season, the Williamsport Crosscutters will feature special day of the week promotions where fans can take advantage of great specials and offers including;

Monday-Friday

Launch-a-Ball. A chance to win great prizes after the game

Tuesdays

Topps Tuesdays. A free sample pack of Topps baseball cards for the first 1,000 fans & a chance to win a valuable Topps Gift Bag including a new Hobby Box of Topps baseball cards.

BOGO Ticket Tuesday. Show your Giant card at the box office for BOGO Stadium Reserved tickets.

Charitable Tuesday. A different local non-profit is featured at the ballpark every Tuesday

Wednesdays

Kids Eat Free. The first 100 fans age 12 and under get a free hot dog meal coupon.

Hump Day Happy Hour. $3 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer pints until first pitch.

Thursdays

Thirsty Thursday. $3 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer pints until 8pm

Thank-You Thursday. Veterans and active-duty military receive two free stadium reserved tickets when showing military ID at the box office.

Saturdays (June & July)

Knoebels Kids Night. The first 200 fans age 12 and under get a free Knoebels Bargain Night ticket.

Sundays

Baseball Bingo. All fans age 18 play free for a chance to win one of 10 Shop Vacs given away.

Kids Run the Bases. After the game, all kids age 12 and under can come on the field and run the bases in "Boomer's Mad Dash"

The Cutters popular Community Nights will also make their return this summer. All Community Night dates along with the full slate of 2022 promotions featuring full details can be viewed at crosscutters.com.

MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are now available. To order, call (570) 326-3389 or visit www.crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 3 at 10am.

