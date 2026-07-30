Cutters Pitching Strong in Victory Over Scrappers

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Behind strong pitching performances from Ryker Walton, Tyler Muscar and Bobby Helt, the Williamsport Crosscutters took the opening game of this three-game series at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers by a final score of 8-3 on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

Four Cutters recorded multi-hit nights with Owen Prince leading the way on a 2-for-3 night with two runs and two walks. James McCoy was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Jack Kail was 2-for-5 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Jake Zitella was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Nick Barone and the debuting Trey Wells each picked up one hit but added 2 RBI while Barone and Nicholas Romano each recorded two runs scored.

Ryker Walton improved to 3-1 on the season, earning the win in his five inning start allowing just one run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Tyler Muscar would go 1 1/3 innings in his Cutters debut, earning a hold while allowing one run on two hits with two walks and no strikeouts. The also debuting Bobby Helt closed the game on the mound and earned the save, going the final 2 2/3 innings, striking out four while allowing a home run as his only blemish.

Williamsport and Mahoning Valley continue this three-game series on Thursday night with the middle game of the set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

WP: Ryker Walton (3-1)

LP: Nick Anello (0-2)

SV: Bobby Helt (1)

Crosscutters Record: 30-15 Overall, 10-8 Second Half

Next Game: Thursday, July 30th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, August 1st vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Domonic Brown Appearance / Post-Game Fireworks / Sullivan County Night







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 29, 2026

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