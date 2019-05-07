Cutters Opening Night & Single Game Tickets on Sale May 13

May 7, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Williamsport Crosscutters opening night tickets will go on sale Monday, May 13 at 10am. Single game tickets for all 2019 home games will also go on sale at that time.

The Cutters open the 2019 season on Friday, June 14, hosting the rival State College Spikes at 7:05pm. Opening Night 2019, presented by Protective Services & Backyard Broadcasting, will feature a schedule magnet giveaway and a gigantic fireworks show after the game. In addition, there will be ceremonies and activities to commemorate the 244th birthday of the U.S. Army.

The Crosscutters box office at BB&T Ballpark is open Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm and Saturdays, prior to Opening Night, from 10am-2pm (June 1 & June 8). Tickets can also be charged by phone at (570) 326-3389 or online at crosscutters.com.

Advance sale ticket prices start at $7. Ordering tickets in advance saves $1 per ticket over game day ticket pricing.

MVP Membership Plans, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are available now by calling (570)326-3389, online at www.crosscutters.com, or in-person at the BB&T Ballpark box office. Bonus Books contain six or ten Stadium Reserved vouchers and save fans up to $21 over game day ticket prices.

For more information on all Cutters ticket plans and the 2019 game schedule, visit www.crosscutters.com or call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.