Cutters Lose to Spikes in Sudden Death

After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th, the Cutters fell to the Spikes in the Sudden Death frame, being swept by State College in the 3-game series. Two of the three games of the series were decided by Sudden Death.

EJ Taylor picked up a pair of RBI in the losing effort, giving him five over his last two games and 16 for the season.

Isaiah Byars collected a pair of hits, including his 3rd triple of the season. He is 2nd on the club in triples, one behind Jose Gonzalez.

Jake Norris allowed four runs, all earned, on five hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. It was his third start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

The Cutters fall to 3-13 against the Spikes with the loss and are one loss away from tying the single season record for losses to an opponent. Williamsport still has three games against the Spikes this season.

The stats from the Sudden Death frame do not count towards individual or team totals, nor will there be a winning or losing pitcher of record.

WP: N/A (-) LP: N/A (-) SV: N/A (1)

Crosscutters Record: 15-23 2nd half

Next Game: Friday, August 25th, at West Virginia, 6:35 pm Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, August 30th, vs State College, 6:35 pm Belly Buster & Cutters Win, You Win

