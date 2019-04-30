Cutters Junior Jacks Club Free to Join

The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced an upgrade to their Junior Jacks Club for the 2019 season. Membership in the club, presented by Hoss's Steak & Sea House, is again free of charge for all children age 12 and under and now includes complimentary tickets to even more Cutters games!

Membership in the Junior Jacks Club includes;

- Free admission (Stadium Reserved) for members to every Monday-Thursday Cutters home game in 2019. (25 games in all)

- Membership Card

- 10% off purchases at The Sawmill Team Store and at Hoss's in Williamsport

"Response again this year has been incredible," said Gabe Sinicropi, Cutters VP of Marketing and Public Relations. "We really encourage everyone to register their child as soon as possible and start making plans to enjoy a great summer with the Crosscutters."

Children can be registered for the club by visiting crosscutters.com and clicking on the Junior Jacks Club on the home page or register in-person at BB&T Ballpark, Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm. Upon registration members are provided with their membership card which gives them access to all the benefits.

The 2019 season opens on June 14 when the Crosscutters host the rival State College Spikes at 7:05pm. Information on 2019 MVP Club ticket plans, Bonus Books, groups and corporate partnerships are available by visiting crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single-game tickets go on sale May 13.

