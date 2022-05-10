Cutters Hiring Event this Thursday

May 10, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters, members of the MLB Draft League, are looking to fill dozens of part-time game day positions at Muncy Bank Ballpark for the 2022 season.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at the Cutters Job Fair to be held this Thursday, May 12 from 5-7pm at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply. The event will be held rain or shine.

Benefits include; wages starting at $10 per hour, flexible schedules, merchandise discounts, complimentary game tickets and a fun work environment.

Job descriptions for all available positions can be found at crosscutters.com. Positions include; food service workers, ticketing, stadium ushers, camera operators, wait staff, parking attendants, grounds crew members, game day internships and more. The Crosscutters season consists of 40 home games from June 2 until September 1.

To save time, those interested are encouraged to download and fill out an application available at crosscutters.com prior to the job fair. Applications will also be available at the event. Applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public. The Williamsport Crosscutters are an equal opportunity employer.

The Crosscutters open the 2022 season on Thursday, June 2 against the State College Spikes. MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books and Mini-Plans are now available. To order, call (570) 326-3389 or visit www.crosscutters.com. Opening Night and single game tickets are now on sale.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 10, 2022

Cutters Hiring Event this Thursday - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.